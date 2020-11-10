League of Women Voters holding “Confronting Racism in Santa Barbara” webinar

The League of Women Voters Santa Barbara is hosting the webinar “Confronting Racism in Santa Barbara” on Nov. 18 at noon. According to a press release, the webinar will cover topics such as White privilege, racial inequality, systemic racism in K-12 schools and public safety departments, and the community’s “to-do” list for reversing systemic racism defined by local black, brown, and indigenous communities.

Speakers and moderators during the Zoom webinar will include Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado, attorney Geoff Newlan, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute associate director Namino Glantz, League of Women Voters voter service director Revae Moran, former UCSB assistant vice chancellor for enrollment services Mary Jacob, and Linda Honikman from League of Women Voters Housing and Social Policy Committees.

To register for the Zoom session, visit the League of Women Voters Santa Barbara Facebook page and click on “Confronting Racism in Santa Barbara” in the “upcoming events” section on the left side of the screen.

— Josh Grega