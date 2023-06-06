League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara to celebrate 85th birthday

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara will celebrate its 85th birthday with a party on June 17 at Tucker’s Grove Park.

The community celebration at the park, located at 4800 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara, will feature tributes to longtime league members and supporters, as well as a catered lunch.

The party will celebrate the league’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

LWVSB was founded in 1938, 18 years after The League of Women Voters of the United States had been created. Since 1920, when its leaders began the work of helping 20 million women carry out their new responsibilities as voters, the league has been an activist and grassroots organization.

Acknowledging that the suffrage movement did not include all women, excluding people of color, the league today fights to protect and expand voting rights across the country. The league works for adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment, reproductive rights, LBGTQ+ rights, fair redistricting, efforts to save the environment and immigration reform.

The Santa Barbara League responds to state and national issues with calls to action. The local league also takes its own positions, based on study and agreement by consensus.

Examples of positions the league has taken over the years include: support for open and ethical government, regional planning, coordination of social policy and natural resources, a corrections system based on rehabilitation, increasing low and moderate income housing, programs for those experiencing homelessness, and adequately funded health care services.

League volunteers work in committees on issues such as housing, the environment and criminal justice reform.

The league’s free community forums, free and open to the public, are held to educate and advocate.

The Santa Barbara League is an all-volunteer organization with membership open to everyone 16 and older. The League does not support or oppose any candidates for office or political parties. The organization is committed to working through a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion lens.

For more information, visit www.lwvsantabarbara.org.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com