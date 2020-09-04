League of Women Voters plans forums

Two sets of state legislative candidates will answer questions during a digital election forum Thursday, held by the

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara.

Candidates for the 37th District’s Senate seat — Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, and Gary Michaels, R-Santa Maria — will answer questions at 5:30 p.m. Ms. Limón currently serves in the state Assembly. Vying for her seat, Steve Bennett, D-Ventura, and Charles Cole, R-Montecito, will speak at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara will livestream the forums on its Facebook page. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be provided for both forums.

Questions for the candidates should be sent to VoterService@lwvsantabarbara.org with the words “CANDIDATE QUESTION” in the subject line. Questions are screened for relevance prior to the event.

— Annelise Hanshaw