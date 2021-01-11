League of Women Voters presents success stories

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara is holding a forum from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 to celebrate organizations’ philanthropy during the pandemic. The presentation is titled “Visions of Hope; Pandemic-Inspired Success Stories: Supporting Our Most Vulnerable Neighbors.”

Barbara Anderson, homelessness collaborative facilitator for Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, will speak about the organization’s endeavors over the past year.

Lacey Baldiviez, director of community education for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

and the Food Action Network, will talk about food insecurity in the community and the steps to address it.

James Kyriaco, Goleta city councilmember, will present on childcare funding for low-income families in Goleta.

Jina Carvahlo, executive director of the Santa Barbara Response Network, will address the mental health needs that intensified as well as recommendations for training law enforcement officers.

The event is free, but advanced registration is required at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ojYYtxovR0OT0byaTjx-Ag.

— Annelise Hanshaw