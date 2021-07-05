League of Women Voters schedules candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara is holding two candidate forums this September, one for the Mayor of Santa Barbara race and the other for the City Council District Four race.

Both forums will take place at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, located at 670 Mission Canyon Road.

The District Four forum starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 22, and the mayoral race forum begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 30.

TV Santa Barbara will broadcast both events, and LWVSB will livestream the forums on its Facebook page.

Both forums will be available in English and Spanish on Youtube.

For more information, go to lwvsantabarbara.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw