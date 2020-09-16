League of Women Voters sponsoring webinar on state propositions

The League of Women Voters Education Fund is sponsoring a special webinar next week to discuss the pros and cons of each of the 12 propositions that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The webinar is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

The propositions include: Proposition 14, which would authorize another $5 billion for stem cell research; Proposition 15, which would create a new set of rules for commercial property taxes while leaving residential property taxes in place; Proposition 16, which would allow for the return of affirmative action; Proposition 17, which would allow people on parole to vote; Proposition 18, which would allow 17-year-olds to register to vote as long as they turn 18 before the general election; Proposition 19, which deals with property tax breaks; Proposition 20, which deals with being tougher on some crimes; Proposition 21, which would allow local governments to place limits on rent increases; Proposition 22, which would designate Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors; Proposition 23, which revisits rules on clinics and their kidney dialysis treatments; Proposition 24, which would set up new consumer privacy laws; and Proposition 25, which covers the issue of cash bail.

Those interested in attending the webinar can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wZtNvXUMQVq6soCY9vJ1mg.

— Jorge Mercado