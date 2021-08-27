League of Women Voters to hold forum

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara is hosting a community forum titled “People-Powered Fair Maps: Why Redistricting Matters” from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 15. (The city of Goleta is currently engaging the public in the redistricting process.)

Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be provided in this online event.

A panel of experts will explain the basics of restricting, how electoral maps are drawn and the ways voters can impact the community.

David Becker, executive director of the center for election innovation & research, will present the legal factors communities must follow.

Santa Barbara County Citizen’s Independent Redistricting Commission Chair Glenn Morris and Vice Chair Megan Turley will localize the process.

Dr. Ted Anagnoson, visiting professor at UCSB and professor emeritus at Cal State Los Angeles, will discuss research on redistricting efforts and current political science arguments.

The forum will be streamed live on the league’s Facebook page, and recordings in both English and Spanish will be available at lwvsantabarbara.org.

To register for the online forum, email Pam Flynt Tambo at vpprogram@lwvsantabarbara.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw