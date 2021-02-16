League of Women Voters to host forum

SANTA BARBARA — The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara is hosting a free online forum from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The program is called “How You Can Help Make Democracy Work.”

The league invites you to this virtual forum to meet some of the nonpartisan organization’s activists and learn how you can get involved.

Helen Hutchison, past president of LWV of California and a member of the Oakland LWV, will give an introduction to redistricting. Both Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Barbara have recently formed citizen redistricting commissions. To register for the forum, log on to us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-23JQlygTeKwGXDqGHiKrQ.

— Gerry Fall