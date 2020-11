In last week’s Sunday Voices, there were seven opinions expressed by David Limbaugh, John Young, Bonnie Donovan, Andy Caldwell, Anita Dwyer, Michelle Malkin and John Stossel. They all were, shall we say, leaning a bit to the right. A recurring complaint of the right is the overwhelming liberal press. Sunday score: 7-0. Seems a little out of balance.

John Gainor

Santa Barbara