Learn from history

Wake up, America! Can’t you hear the echoes of history in the streets?

The anarchist mobs of the French revolution led to the guillotine. The Bolshevik mobs of the Russian revolution led to Stalinist purges and the gulag. Hitler’s brown-shirted mobs led to the Holocaust.

Today, we have black-shirted mobs violently hijacking legitimate peaceful Black Lives Matter protests, and we have cancel-culture mobs suppressing free speech on our college campuses, in the media and on social media. What masters do they serve and where are they leading us?

George Wolverton

Santa Barbara