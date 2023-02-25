Home Life Learning from ‘Swan Lake’ dancers
Twenty-five State Street Ballet students and 25 local community members participate in a masterclass this week with members of the Ballet Preljocaj, a French ballet company. The troupe is in Santa Barbara to perform “Swan Lake” at 8 tonight and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada, 1214 State St. French dance star Angelin Prelijocal transforms the Tchaikovsky classic into a modern ecological tragedy. The production features 26 dancers. To purchase tickets for the UCSB Arts & Lectures program, go to granadasb.org.
