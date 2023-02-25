Learning from ‘Swan Lake’ dancers

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOTwenty-five State Street Ballet students and 25 local community members participate in a masterclass this week with members of the Ballet Preljocaj, a French ballet company. The troupe is in Santa Barbara to perform “Swan Lake” at 8 tonight and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada, 1214 State St. French dance star Angelin Prelijocal transforms the Tchaikovsky classic into a modern ecological tragedy. The production features 26 dancers. To purchase tickets for the UCSB Arts & Lectures program, go to granadasb.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Compassion is an important part of love next post Santa Barbara students win awards at junior theater festival Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.