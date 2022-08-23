Lecture to address dangers of second-hand smoke

Santa Barbara County’s Tobacco Prevention and Cannabis Education program coordinator will give a free lecture Wednesday in Lompoc about second-hand exposure to tobacco and cannabis.

Renata Valladares, the program coordinator, will speak beginning at 6 p.m. at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. The lecture is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Lecture Series.

Ms. Valladares, who earned an M.S. in Global Health from Northwestern University, will discuss the health-related dangers of secondhand smoke – classified as a toxic air contaminant. Secondhand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, at least 70 of which are cancer-causing.

Due to ongoing Department of Public Health regulations, masks are required to be worn while inside the hospital, and all visitors will be screened at the entrance.

For more information, see www.lhdfoundation.org.

– Neil Hartstein