Lecture to address resources for veterans

LOMPOC — A free lecture aimed at military veterans looking for resources will be held July 20 at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

The presentation, part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education lecture series, will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the Ocean’s Seven Café.

The discussion will be led by longtime veteran outreach services employee George Moran and will provide information about counseling, returning service member resources, referrals for addiction and substance abuse, homeless veteran outreach, workshops, classes and more. Mr. Moran is a Marine Corps veteran who has spent more than a decade working with fellow veterans.

Those attending the lecture are required to wear masks while in the hospital, and visitors will be screened at the hospital entrance.

— Matt Smolensky