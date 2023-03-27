Lecture to cover Ed and Nancy Kienholz’s art

JEFF MCLANE PHOTO

Nancy Reddin Kienholz (1943-2019) created this mixed media assemblage: “Home Sweet Home” (2006). The image © 2023 by the Estate of Nancy Reddin Kienholz. It’s courtesy of L.A. Louver, Venice.

SANTA BARBARA – A lecture will be given about the sculptures of Ed and Nancy Kienholz at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

The talk will be presented by James Glisson, the museum’s curator of Contemporary Art. This will be in conjunction with the exhibition scenes from “Marriage: Ed and Nancy Kienholz.”

Ed Kienholz (1927-1994) and Nancy Reddin Kienholz (1943-2019) made sculptures consisting of commentary about American life during the 20th century.

According to the museum, these artists showed “the isolation, loneliness, and cruelty that humans inflict on each other, but they also force a recognition of the mountains of stuff springing up around us and the emptiness at the core of a one-and-done consumer society.”

The lecture is free for students and Museum Circle members. It will be $10 for SBMA members and $15 for nonmembers. To purchase, visit tickets.sbma.net.

– Annika Bahnsen