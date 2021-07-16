LEE, Beatrice “Bea”

1919 – 2021

Beatrice “Bea” Lee, age 102, of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021. She was a caring wife, mother, bubbie, aunt, sister, and friend.

Bea was born January 19, 1919, in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of the late Jack Pearlman and Sarah Fleishman Pearlman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Herman Lee, her brother Mitchell Pearlman and son-in-law,

Michael Pearl.

Bea is survived by three children, Barbara Kern (Lambert), Steven Lee (Gail) and Gail Pearl, as well as 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and sister, Rae Bass.

Bea had a life well lived and was loved by all who knew her.

Thank you to Samarkand for all your special care.