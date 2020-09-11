LEEMHUIS, Lucille Marguerite McPherson Gruendyke

September 21, 1923 – August 22, 2020



Lucille was born in Glendale, California, to parents who had headed west from Arkansas and Tennessee in the early 1900s. Growing up during the Depression in a strong Christian household, Lucille was taught at an early age to always help those in need. This lesson was reinforced in her teens when she started her daily routine serving hot breakfast to anyone who showed up on her front porch that morning. Throughout her life, she demonstrated her love by being the biggest cheerleader, designated second mom, and beloved neighbor to all those that she came in contact with.

Lucille lived a wonderful and full life constantly surrounded by family and friends. She would meet her first husband and former Hoover High classmate, Arthur Gruendyke, while both started working at the Glendale Unified School District in the 1940s. In 1976, five years after moving to their home to Santa Barbara, Art lost his life in a tragic automobile accident. Shortly after her husband’s death, Lucille began to work for the SB School District. She worked there for 12 years developing special, lifelong friendships. Lucille helped to guide and encourage people who applied for positions within the district. One applicant she helped said Lucille was the face of the SBSD. In the early ’80s, Lucille’s life changed by attending a Hoover High School reunion, where she reconnected with fellow classmate John Leemhuis. They were married in 1983—sharing many happy years together traveling and enjoying friends and family.

She is survived by her children Ken (Jackie), Rod (Oliva), and Holly, as well as eight grandchildren—Greg, Kelly, Elin, Solveig, Erika, Garrett, Tabitha and Harlow– and her six energetic great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jay McPherson and his wife Billie. Lucille loved the special relationships that she had with their children – Clark (Karen), Mark (Karen), and Marsha. Children and grandchildren from John Leemhuis were also very important to her: John Jr., Adrienne (Jim), Jessica (Chris), and Kathryn. Our family also wishes to thank the devoted caregivers who loved and helped her these past few years: Wanda Alonzo, Mzia Day, and Fawn Ray Kuba.

No services are planned at this time due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The family asks that donations be made to the Santa Barbara Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

512 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103