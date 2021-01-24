Left doesn’t want unity, compromise

Now that the Democrats won’t have Donald Trump to kick around anymore, they’ll do it anyway — if for no other reason than to keep your eyes off their extremism.

While President Joe Biden is talking about “unity and compromise,” the leftist machine is still obsessing over Mr. Trump (by design) and demonizing and silencing his supporters.

Leftists don’t want unity and compromise, which has been clear since Mr. Trump announced his candidacy in 2015. They want total control and submission.

Their strategy is to keep the spotlight on Mr. Trump to continue to capitalize on the week from hell during which the D.C. riots occurred, milking from it every last ounce of negativity to discredit and neuter the Make America Great Again movement. Meanwhile, President Biden and his handlers are conducting the American freight train leftward at full throttle.

Our job is to counter their propaganda and resist every leftist executive order and policy initiative with as much force as Democrats resisted Mr. Trump from day one — not for payback, not to be petty but for the good of the nation and our fellow citizens.

Progressive media outlets are beside themselves with glee. They feel empowered to renew their push to dismantle America as founded and use their fascist social media allies to implement their radicalism.

CNN blissfully reported, “President Joe Biden is finalizing 17 executive moves just hours after his inauguration Wednesday, moving faster and more aggressively to dismantle his predecessor’s legacy than any other modern president.”

Likewise, The New York Times glowed, writing, “In 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations signed hours after his inauguration, President Biden moved swiftly on Wednesday to dismantle Trump administration policies his aides said have caused the ‘greatest damage’ to the nation.”

Does that sound like an agenda of unity and compromise? Aren’t you tired of disingenuous rhetoric from politicians?

President Biden is pretending with one hand that he is unifying and compromising while using his other to misrepresent and vilify Mr. Trump’s record.

It’s certainly Mr. Biden’s prerogative to push his preferred agenda, but could we please dispense with the double talk?

The president’s actions are not in the spirit of compromise, and they will damage the U.S., not undo damage.

But in the spirit of humoring Mr. Biden’s narrative for discussion purposes, let’s ask ourselves what terrible damage he is trying to undo. Well, he’s halting funding for the construction of a border wall. But did the erection of a border wall harm America? It did the opposite, and discontinuing the project will, in fact, harm the national interest.

Like the good Catholic he professes to be, President Biden will rescind the so-called Mexico City policy that pro-life Mr. Trump reinstated in 2017, which blocks nongovernmental organizations that receive federal funding from providing abortion services.

President Biden is canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, which will harm the U.S. and Canada and help our adversaries — but it will appease environmental radicals, as will Mr. Biden’s move to re-enter the Paris climate accord in 30 days.

In further genuflection to environmentalists, President Biden is reversing rollbacks of vehicle emissions standards, though in 2017, U.S. carbon emissions dropped to their lowest levels since 1985. But Democrats never want to let a fake crisis go to waste.

The principal reason our emissions have decreased, by the way, is the shale gas revolution, which President Biden and crew will probably try to end in an upcoming war on fracking. Adding insult to injury and guaranteeing further damage to the U.S., President Biden will impose a temporary moratorium on oil and natural gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The president designated Susan Rice, no stranger to political controversy and divisiveness, to lead a “robust, interagency” effort to force all federal agencies to make “rooting out systemic racism” a priority. I hope people understand, then, that by doing this, the Biden administration is adopting the ideas of the radical left on critical race theory, which, a short time ago, was a kookish theory far outside the mainstream of thought and propagated by leftist academics.

Now the president of the United States is telling us that racism is so deeply ingrained in our institutions that it will require a systemic overhaul. Do you honestly believe that? Do you have the courage to say what you believe anymore, or do the thought police and cancel culture enforcers have your tongue in a vice?

I don’t see how we can reduce racial tension in this country when the left is constantly pointing fingers and agitating. Everything is race, race, race. This exploitation might not be as toxic if Democrats, including President Biden, hadn’t been trying to cast all conservatives as bigots, but sadly, they have. It also might not be as toxic if Democrats weren’t using race to villainize conservatives and as a Trojan horse to usher in their socialist agenda.

Democrats want you to forget this, but Mr. Trump amassed a mile-long record of accomplishments that dramatically improved America, not damaged it. His policies triggered an unprecedented economic boom with enormous increases of middle-class family income and record-low unemployment rates, especially for minorities.

For 40 months in a row, there were more job openings than job hirings. Homeownership by black Americans increased, and income inequality decreased.

So could we please keep our eyes on the big ball and not allow the left to divert us? They know Mr. Trump’s policies didn’t damage the U.S., but they have to convince Americans otherwise to facilitate their fundamental transformation of America, which former President Barack Obama began and now seeks to complete during what has been ominously dubbed his third term under the failing Joe Biden.

Don’t fall for it. Resist.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. His latest book is “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win.” Follow him on Twitter @davidlimbaugh and \at www.davidlimbaugh.com. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.