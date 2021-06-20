LEIS, John “Jack”

1924 – 2021

In the early morning hours on May 25th, as the sun rose, my dad died peacefully at home, which is exactly how he wanted it. The Good Lord blessed him with a long, healthy, happy, fruitful life, and blessed us both by being able to hold hands until his last breath.

He was the kindest, most patient, easy-going and humble man I’ve ever known. Generous, yet never wanted any attention for it. One of his traits I admired the most is that he was an eternal optimist. Whenever I would say what a beautiful day it is, his response was always “they’re all beautiful.”

Dad was born in Helvetia, PA. He joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and was commissioned as a Naval Aviator. After 8 years of service, he returned to civilian life, got married and settled in Seattle, WA for several years. They eventually moved to Glendale, CA, and started our family. In 1972, we moved to Santa Barbara, CA and called that our home for 23 years before dad and mom moved to Santa Maria, CA to live out their remaining years. They were married for 58 years before mom’s death. They worked hard all of their lives and were a great partnership, including having owned a successful business in Santa Barbara with another couple. Their hard work paid off and they retired at age 62, spending the next 17 years traveling and really living life to its fullest. They especially enjoyed hosting parties and welcoming friends into our home.

For several years, he was a member of the Northside Optimist Club in Santa Barbara, donating countless hours of his time to various charities and fundraising events. He was probably best known for all of the hours he spent and work he did during Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta, where the club hosted a booth in the plaza. He was awarded “Optimist of the Year” more times than I can remember.

Dad adored his only grandchild, Justin, who, during his own years in the Navy, was stationed at the same Naval Air base as dad was back in the day! When I remarried, dad welcomed my 2 adult step-children with open arms as his very own grandchildren, one of whom blessed him with a great-grandchild a year ago!

Dad was preceded in death by mom (Bea) and my brother (John), and is survived by me (Mike), grandchildren Justin, Sarah (Aaron) and Kyle (Shaadi), and great-grandchild Clayton.

“Blessed are the pure of heart, for they will see God.” Matthew 5:8 The world has lost a true treasure, but we are all the better for having known him.