LEMKUIL, Evert John “Bud”

Evert John Lemkuil (Bud) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 1, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on October 9, 1934 to Wilbert and Adrianna Lemkuil in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

He was the second of their five boys and had many good memories of growing up in a busy and boisterous household.

After graduating from both Sheboygan Christian School and North High School, he successfully completed a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin. Later in his career he earned a master’s degree in engineering management. Bud was fortunate to spend his entire career doing what he most wanted: working in the aerospace industry. He was a part of a group of engineers at MIT for 18 months in the early 1960s helping to build the guidance system for the Apollo program. He came out to Santa Barbara in 1972 with a large group of fellow General Motors engineers and enjoyed the later years of his career at Delco, Litton, and Northrop Grumman. Bud was a natural “fix it” man with an uncanny ability to figure out how anything and everything worked. When asked a few months ago how he would like to spend a day, he immediately replied, “Fixing something that’s broken.”

Bud is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue Lemkuil; his brothers Jim (Joyce) Lemkuil, Bob (Barb) Lemkuil, Bernie (Bette) Lemkuil, Bill (Sue) Lemkuil; his children and step-children: Tom (Sharon) Lemkuil, Steve (Ellen) Lemkuil, Beth (David) Nyenhuis, Dave (Cheryl) Lemkuil, Kasey (Briggs) Wayco, Amanda Lemkuil, Don (Amy) McMillan, Jeff (Jessica) McMillan; his grandchildren Matt (Veronica) Lemkuil, Jessica (Brandon) Read, Adrianne (Aaron) Theuringer, Evan (Amanda) Lemkuil, Liza Lemkuil, Jim (Rachel) Nyenhuis, Kate Nyenhuis, Rob Nyenhuis, Megan (Andrew) Doan, Nancie Lemkuil, Lindsay Lemkuil, Tim Lemkuil, Harper Wayco, Hudson Wayco, and Addison Lemkuil; his seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bud was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert and Adrianna.

Bud was a life-long believer in Jesus Christ and most recently attended St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. He showed his love and faith by working hard on the buildings and grounds, participating on committees, and singing in the choir. Parkinson’s disease took those joys away from him in recent years, but he is remembered for the good he did while God gave him

the strength.

The Lemkuil family is looking forward to inviting family and friends to a Celebration of Life service at a future date.