Lepp at storytelling festival

OJAI — The Ojai Storytelling Festival, set for Oct. 28-31, will present Bil Lepp as a featured storyteller.

Known for his quick wit, Mr. Lepp will lead a workshop on storytelling.

Tickets are available at www.ojaistoryfest.org.

“Growing up in a family where the truth was fluid, Mr. Lepp became adept at spinning tales and exaggerating circumstances at an early age,” according to a news release.

Mr. Lepp is a nationally renowned storyteller and five-time champion of the West Virginia Liars’ Contest.

Mr. Lepp recently finished his eight-episode History Channel series, “Man Vs. History.” His works have received awards and recognition from The Parents’ Choice Foundation, The National Parenting Publications Association and the Public Library Association.

In 2011, Mr. Lepp was awarded the National Storytelling Network’s Circle of Excellence Award.

Mr. Lepp has been featured 15 times at the National Storytelling Festival, and he has performed at major storytelling festivals, at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, as well as at corporate events and functions across the country. He has performed at Comedy Central’s Stage on Hudson in Los Angeles.

