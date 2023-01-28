Lessons from the local storms

1. Flood Control, Fish and Wildlife and the other governmental agencies need to work together to let land owners and flood control clean out creeks. There is no reason for all the destruction if properly maintained. For example, see Alamo Pintado Creek at the State 246 bridge in Solvang, showing the damage to buildings, businesses and wiping out whatever ecosystem was in the creek. This is preventable.

2. Flood and drought cycles are normal. Throughout California’s history, extreme dry years and wet years are normal. They’re not because of climate change.

3. Do not let water out of Lake Cachuma or any reservoir to try to keep a year-round river running to re-create steelhead runs as done in the past. This depletes our water reserves and fails its goal.

4. Quit forcing more housing in California. State mandates cause communities to build in more risky areas because that is all that is available in most coastal communities. That increases the need for more water, all to meet arbitrary state housing numbers. Local control is best.

5. People first. This means homeowners, renters, commercial property owners and farmers — who produce your food — get priority over fish, insects, animals and weeds when making decisions on maintenance of creeks and rivers.

6. Willow trees should be declared a noxious weed and eliminated without restriction from any stream bed. Willows grow like weeds. They use a large amount of water depleting our water supply and plug up the natural flow.

7. Build more reservoirs. Ninety-five percent of the water from the recent storms runs off into the ocean.

It has been approximately 40 years since the last reservoir was built in California. Billions of dollars in bonds have been approved for this with no results while California’s population has increased from around 25 million to 40 million people during the same time.

Reservoirs increase our water storage and help prevent floods.

Allan Jones

Solvang