Lessons we learned from 2021

The last year has pretty much been a dumpster fire, and I’m glad to see it go. God only knows what 2022 holds, but the past year has provided some invaluable lessons we can — and must — use, to wrest control of America from those who would destroy her.

No. 1: On many important issues, the media deliberately lies or disseminates inexcusably false information.

President Donald Trump did not “collude” with Russia. COVID did not emerge in a wet market. The COVID shots do not prevent anyone from catching or transmitting the virus. Ivermectin is not just veterinary medicine.

The border isn’t secure. Higher prices aren’t the result of companies “gouging” customers. Kyle Rittenhouse did not shoot three black men.

We did not evacuate all Americans in Afghanistan before the disastrous military pullout.

The Jan. 6 mobs at the Capitol last year were not part of an “insurrection.” The Virginia gubernatorial election was not about white supremacy. Parents at school board meetings are not “domestic terrorists.” President Joe Biden is not in excellent health. (How many presidents routinely speak from a fake Oval Office?)

The national media is either professionally deceitful or completely incompetent, or both. They cannot be trusted.

No. 2: Sweeping mandates like those proposed by the Biden administration are unconstitutional.

The federal government has no right to force people to inject experimental chemicals and gene “therapies” into their bodies. The “science” (if by that we mean accurate information) about the efficacy and risks of these shots is unclear, incomplete and evolving. It is medically, scientifically and ethically untenable to insist upon a one-size-fits-all manner of treatment for 330 million vastly different individuals.

Even some of the most ardent advocates for COVID shots are beginning to acknowledge that it is nonsensical and dangerous to keep insisting on more shots every time the virus mutates.

No. 3: Government propaganda turns ordinary people into little tyrants.

The COVID hysteria peddled by the government (not to mention inconsistent information), aided and abetted by broadcast, print and social media, has created a perpetual sense of panic in some of the population. In addition to lockdowns, business closures, travel bans, mask mandates and vaccine passports, we must endure those who behave horribly to anyone who isn’t wearing a mask or vaccinated.

Recently former actress and Playboy model Patricia Cornwall was removed from a Delta flight after she swore at, slapped and spit on an 80-year-old man who was unmasked while eating. (This incident, like countless others, was captured on video and posted on social media.) Former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen has said that unvaccinated people should be confined to their homes.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper discussed with Microsoft founder Bill Gates the possibility of depriving them of their Social Security payments. It’s not uncommon to see irate statements on social media, insisting that those who opt not to get the COVID shots should be incarcerated or even executed.

If you want to know how to create a nation full of Nazis, there’s Exhibit A.

No. 4: It’s time for a transgender category for sports competitions.

Lia Thomas, the biological male who swam for the University of Pennsylvania mens’ team, transitioned and now swims on the women’s team. Lia Thomas has shattered records, causing outrage among some defenders of women’s sports.

USA Swimming official Cynthia Millen resigned in protest. Ms. Millen said, “Men are different from women, men swimmers are different from women, and they will always be faster than women. Boys will always have larger lung capacity, larger hearts, greater circulation, a bigger skeleton, and less fat … no matter how much testosterone suppression drugs (Thomas) takes, he will always be a biological male and have the advantage.”

Denying the physical advantages of biological males in sport is absurd. (Further proof of this is the near complete absence of female-to-male gender transitioners competing in men’s sports.) Here again, real scientific truth is sacrificed on the altar of “progressive” narrative.

If some men want to transition and identify as “female,” give them their own sports category and let them compete in it. If there aren’t many, so what? It will be that much easier to set records. But allowing them to steal opportunities from biological females is wrong.

No. 5: Teachers need to stick to teaching.

According to recent reports in Education Week and Business Insider, U.S. students are falling seriously behind their counterparts in other industrialized nations. U.S. high school math scores are now in the bottom half among the 71 countries surveyed, and 24th in science. Millennials in the U.S. workforce rank dead last in math and problem-solving, relative to those in other developed nations.

Not every failing can be laid at the feet of the schools; many of our problems start in the home. But it is inexcusable that, facing these statistics, we have districts, schools and teachers wasting students’ time and taxpayers’ money preaching “systemic racism” and “white privilege,” encouraging sexual promiscuity and gender confusion, promoting pornography, denying or making excuses for assaults and eliminating advanced classes for students who need them.

No. 6: The well-being of children is a winning issue because it transcends politics.

All parents want their children to be healthy. None want pornography in schools. They want privacy and safety in bathrooms, locker rooms and classrooms. They want opportunities for advanced academics and supplemental support when children need them. These concerns are not limited to Republicans, conservatives, white people or the wealthy. As seen in Virginia, Democrats get eviscerated on these issues, justifiably, because accusing parents of being racist or too ignorant to know what’s best for their children is callous, transparently false and stupid, yet Democrats continue to do it. Fine. Let them lose.

No. 7: When Americans speak up and stand together, we win.

Whether at school board or city council meetings, in our businesses, in the streets, in the courtrooms or at the polls, when Americans take the offense and tell those in power what we will and will not stand for, we win.

For too long, those in control of the government, our schools and our media have counted on and exploited a trusting, poorly informed population. Things have changed. Millions have had their eyes opened. The elites don’t like it — and that tells you plenty.

Good riddance to 2021. Here’s to a country filled with proactive patriots in 2022.

To find out more about Laura Hollis and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.

Copyright 2021 by Creators.com.

Laura Hollis

The author is a syndicated columnist