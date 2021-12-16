Home Local Let it snow!
Local

Let it snow!

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Kids at the Storyteller Children’s Center were surprised by snow at the center’s campuses on State and De la Vina streets in Santa Barbara. Snow machines were donated by the Scribner family and an anonymous donor. More about the special snow day will appear later this week in the News-Press.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More