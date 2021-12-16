Let it snow!

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOKids at the Storyteller Children’s Center were surprised by snow at the center’s campuses on State and De la Vina streets in Santa Barbara. Snow machines were donated by the Scribner family and an anonymous donor. More about the special snow day will appear later this week in the News-Press. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SBCC instructor named ADL’s ‘Educator of the Year’ next post Planning panel meeting canceled Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.