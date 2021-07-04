Let people leave

I know something similar to this has been proposed in years past, but this may be the perfect time to implement a logical alternative to our current government spending in the trillions of dollars.

President Joe Biden should allocate funding of one-way tickets, with absolutely no return, to every person unhappy with America. It will be their choice; Africa, China, Russia, Cuba, France, Germany, etc. I want people to be happy wherever they are, so let’s give them a choice. Much, much cheaper than what we’re handing out now, with quite possibly a better return on our taxes. Too many people are unhappy with their ancestors’ history.

This plan, in no way, infers hostility toward those who choose to leave. I don’t think there’s much of a line to get into these other countries, so it should go pretty smoothly. Our government is currently buying votes by doling out undeserved, privileged, incentive checks.

Just a logical thought: Make people happy.

Randy Rosness

Solvang