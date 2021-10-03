Let the trucks roll

The County of Santa Barbara has forced ExxonMobil to propose trucking its oil until it is permitted to reopen its pipeline.

The pipeline is the least expensive and safest means of transportation for the oil from Los Floris refinery.

We urge the county to grant its permission for ExxonMobil to proceed for these reasons. The company is shipping U.S. oil so we do not have to be dependent on foreign oil importations. Gasoline, oil and hydrogen trucks use Highway 101 every day in numerous transportations without problems.

The proposed trucks are safe and temporary. So we urge the county to approve this means of transportation.

Help us to buy American and reopen the pipeline.

Thank you.

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc