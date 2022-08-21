Let them eat crickets?

COURTESY PHOTO

I recently shared with you the plight of farmers and ranchers who are struggling mightily to withstand inflation.

Although we typically refer to farmers and ranchers, not to mention manufacturers and industrialists, as producers, they are nevertheless also consumers. For instance, they purchase fuel and electricity like the rest of us. Hence, the incredible rise in food prices begins with the prices farmers and ranchers themselves must pay to plant, grow and harvest food.

In addition to increased food prices, there are other incendiary pressures farmers and ranchers are facing that will certainly lead to food shortages, the likes of which the modern world has not seen since the era of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.

As we are all painfully aware, certain dumb, fat and happy elitists around the world are predicting a human extinction-type scenario as it relates to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. \

What do these geniuses propose we do to immediately curtail emissions?

They want farmers and ranchers to quit producing food!

You read that right.

This effort to limit food production comes on the heels of the United Nation’s dire warning of an unprecedented hunger crisis the world over.

The campaign to limit food production is known by various names including “The Food System Transformation” and “Climate Smart Agriculture.” Either way, the results are the same: the onset of man-made food shortages where there could, would and should otherwise be abundance.

Mandy Gunasekara, the former chief of staff at the Environmental Protection Agency, and I discussed this phenomenon based upon her piece published at Townhall.com: “Not All Farmers Have a Future, a Recipe for Famine.”

The Netherlands, which is the second leading ag exporter in the world, told its farmers and ranchers, per Eureopean Union rules, that they needed to either kill their livestock to meet the ghg standards or relocate their operations. Either that, or they will be forced to shut down their operations to achieve a 30% reduction in emissions.

Sri Lanka bit that bullet first and as a result of having banned fertilizers to protect the soil and diversity, crop production fell by an average of 30 to 50% and the people are now starving while their economy collapses, and their leaders have fled.

Unfortunately, that is only half the story! The geniuses behind this plan are suggesting, as a substitute to beef and other staples, that we eat insects. That bears repeating.

They want us to switch to a “protein rich diet of insects.”

I am not making this up. In fact, a representative of the insect food sector came to my Rotary club to introduce us to this greenhouse gas-free, sustainable, and nutritious source of edibles. As Ms. Gunasekara pointed out, Canada is now building the world’s largest edible insect farm in their attempt to reduce the environmental impacts of food production.

Things could be worse. The 1973 movie “Soylent Green” (look it up!) was set in the year 2022! Either way, bon appetit, my friends!

Finally, allow me to point out the obvious to the oblivious. Billions of people in this world are still living in extreme poverty. They don’t know if and when they will have their next meal. Their children in particular are suffering terribly from severe malnutrition. Over three million children will die this year as a result. Three million. Truly, these elites from affluent developed countries, while worried about the hypothetical risks from climate change, are doubling down on the misery index for billions of people, as they pretend to save the planet at the expense of the most vulnerable. That is, instead of us exporting food and everything we know about growing food, we would rather tell them to eat a cricket. It is the proverbial “let them eat cake” on steroids.

Andy Caldwell

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.