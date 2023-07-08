Let’s bring back the right kind of July Fourth

Traditionally, July Fourth in the U. S. is when we celebrate the privilege of citizenship in the democracy ensured by the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, including inspiring messages by politicians.

Does this happen in the Biden administration?

Not really, as in 2021 the president on the Fourth was busy with plans that led to the fiasco involving Afghanistan that would occur in the next month. What about other Fourths?

In 2022, President Joe Biden criticized the Supreme Court — not because the justices did not follow the principles of our founding documents: but because they did follow them. Tragically, rather than criticize their legal analysis in determining that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution requires that abortion issues be decided by states, the Democrats orally and physically attacked “conservative” Justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Barrett, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas.

The oral attacks came with such comments as Lori Lightfoot, the Democratic mayor of Chicago saying “F–k Justice Thomas.” The physical attacks came through inaction: Democratic Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice refused to enforce the law that prohibits the picketing of Supreme Court justices’ homes to influence their votes.

So then, and now, only the conservative justices and their families, are harassed by pickets. Not picketed are liberal Justices Elana Kegan, Sonya Sotomayor and now Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In 2023, the attacks continued as the president criticized the same conservative justices’ ruling in Biden v. Nebraska, where they determined President Biden lacked the power to cancel student loans.

For decades, banks used due diligence to manage the risks to borrowers and lenders, which was the federal government.

About a decade ago the Obama-Biden team eliminated the banks and administered the program, including their usual “strings,” in their administrations. In that decade the outstanding loans more than tripled to $1.75 trillion which, of course, inspired colleges to increase their costs by 206% in that decade.

The criticism included attacking conservative justices for the ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, where the Supreme Court upheld the equality of applicants by denying Harvard College and UNC the power to give preference to some applicants on based on their race.

The liberal justices, appointed by Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Sonya Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson (Elana Kegan recused herself), voted to continue “affirmative action,” by saying, in essence, “Discrimination against minorities is illegal, but discrimination in favor of minorities is legal.”

Democrats, such as U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, suggested that the Supreme Court be expanded by adding liberal Justices.

The mainstream press responded by continuing to attack the Supreme Court. And that included personal attacks against Justices Thomas and his wife, and Justices Alito and Kavanaugh while, sadly, the DOJ continues to permit illegal picketing at their homes.

The history is that 71 years after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Brown v. Board of Education and 45 years after the 1978 case California v. Bakke case ruled that racial quotas were illegal, the issue persists. Have the colleges finally decided to comply with the law?

Maybe, as the University of North Carolina, one of my alma maters, indicated that it would review its plans to comply. Harvard College indicated that they would use essays on racial issues to accomplish the same result. The president of the defendant in the Bakke case, the University of California, said the $500 million spent on diversity since 2005 was not enough since the dean of one of their law schools said affirmative action would continue. How many years, taxpayers’ dollars and students impacted, will be enough?

The clear message from the San Francisco experiment is that failing to hold any individuals accountable will fail to alter the behavior, and may actually incentivize others to participate.

2024? Imagine returning to a July Fourth filled with positive messages about the eminent scholars who, many times, have taken pay cuts to move their families to the expensive D.C. area in order to serve the country as Supreme Court ustices, not having their families, and neighbors, subject to harassing pickets?

Without a court being forced to limit the unlawful combination of the administration with social media to hide the news of their corruption from the public? Without news of stories of cocaine in the White House? Without news of a presidential speech to the graduates of military academies that their main fight will be against climate change?

Without a president being videoed telling the prime minister of India and the CEOs of Apple and Google, that “I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things?” without wondering if this, and similar ones, are real or imaginary? Without so many untruths that the label “gaffes” was created?

Imagine a believable press secretary?

James Madison’s statement — “In framing a government to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: You must first enable the government to control the governed, and in the next place obligate it to control itself” — is an applicable warning.

How to avoid these types of July Fourths?

The brilliant scientist Albert Einstein offered that “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

In November 2024, you will have an opportunity to vote for the types of July Fourths you would prefer. While the label “insane” is a bit rough, perhaps it was necessary to convey the message.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”