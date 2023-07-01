Let’s bring back what made the United States beautiful

COURTESY IMAGE

“A republic if you can keep it!”

These famous words were uttered by Benjamin Franklin when he was asked at the conclusion of the constitutional convention what type of government we would have. Unfortunately, in this day and age it is manifestly evident that we are failing at keeping the republic.

In a democracy, the majority rules. In a republic, such as ours, we are governed by laws that are designed to protect the rights of each and every citizen even if they are in the minority. As the Declaration of Independence states, all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Bill of Rights lists a few more of these rights, among which are the freedom to exercise one’s religion, along with free speech, freedom of the press, freedom to bear arms, and the ability to own property, intellectual and otherwise.

Obviously, the key concept and spirit of America had everything to do with freedom and liberty. Yet, the goal of these freedoms was to create a civil body politic. There was never a freedom to kill, steal or destroy. The power of the mob and the power of government were to be restrained so that a good and moral people could live their lives in a community wherein the laws of nature and nature’s God would rule supreme for the benefit of one and all.

Unfortunately, however, as our founding father John Adams warned, “Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

As Adams saw it, the American people faced a stark choice: esteem and embrace godly virtue and thrive or cast it away and decline.

“While our country remains untainted with the principles and manners which are now producing desolation in so many parts of the world; while she continues sincere, and incapable of insidious and impious policy, we shall have the strongest reason to rejoice in the local destination assigned us by Providence.”

So what happened to us along the way? Well, the best clue comes by way of the opening statement in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident …”

A nation that can’t agree on the truth, even when it is self -evident, is destined for division, and as we all know, divided houses always fall. It is their destiny.

Things have gotten so far afield that we are now living in a post-truth society. Young people have been led to believe that there are no absolutes in this world. Truth has become a feeling rather than a fact. The truth is what one wants it to be, and, relatedly, most young people have no faith in God.

Relatedly, we are also living in a post-Christian, post-Western civilization mind set. Our founding fathers, on the other hand, recognized truth as emanating from God. Our founding became the pinnacle of Western Civilization with our Judeo-Christian heritage, roots, and world view becoming the driving spiritual and moral force of the same.

In short, America doesn’t work without God and truth, or more specifically, God as our truth.

As Thomas Jefferson put it, “God who gave us life gave us liberty. And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are of the Gift of God? That they are not to be violated but with His wrath? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever …”

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.