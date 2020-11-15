Let’s care about citizens’ well-being

﻿I felt that I had to answer the letter from Nov. 8 Voices letter written by Don Thorn of Carpinteria.

Mr. Thorn predicts that under a Biden/ Harris presidency, our government will become socialist. Let’s define that word before we move forward. To me, it means that local governments, the state and the nation collect taxes from everyone, which are then used for salaries, community projects and public benefit.

Living in Carpinteria, we have seen our “socialist tax dollars” at work on an extensive highway project! Our government uses its “socialist tax dollars” to pay Congress salaries, healthcare, retirement benefits. Also, those same “socialist tax dollars” are paying for our FBI, CIA, national parks, firefighters, police! Let’s not forget the military: food, clothing, housing, ammunition, ships, planes, equipment!

How about FEMA, the national weather departments, Homeland Security, EPA, the State Department and on and on and on!

As for Mr. Thorn’s point about industries controlled by the government, what a shame that for the past 40 years, hard-working Americans saw their “industries” sent overseas without the government of EITHER party, ever raising any objections, not even voicing a demand for any salary compensation or any healthcare paid forward for a few years to out-of-work employees to help communities get back on their feet!

A country is strong when the population is healthy and financially secure! A capitalist mindset but with a government that actually CARES about the welfare of its citizens!

Roberta Silsbury

Carpinteria