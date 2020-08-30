Let’s choose compassion

Several decades ago, the term “solid South” was used to express how the Southern states would vote: Lock step Democratic, the region originally unwilling to abolish slavery.

One presidential candidate recently stated, “If you vote (for my opponent), you ain’t black.” Hmm. Some constantly throw racism into our culture to promote anger, fear and hatred.

I don’t think racism is a huge, overwhelming issue, but it does exist. True, it comes up during critical times: elections, bad behavior by various races against others, etc. It is a tool to be used for division. We have the black race, white race, Asian race, Hispanic race; all available to make their point.

The one race nobody ever talks about is the Human Race — my favorite. Look past the color and see the human. Acts of violence and stupidity are committed by humans for their own interests.

We need to lift up our humanity, obey our laws and make faith and family more prevalent. George Floyd is a misused martyr, particularly as numerous members of his own community, including babies and children, were murdered. Each of us must ask ourselves, “How do we respond?”

Personally, I try to “disarm” each individual I encounter with a smile and a cheerful greeting. I have never met a person I didn’t like. “Familiarity breeds contempt” or compassion.

Choose compassion. Peace!

Randy Rosness

Solvang