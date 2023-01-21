Let’s clean up SB beaches

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Luisa Wood picks up trash in March 2021 at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

When I go to the beaches here in Santa Barbara, I notice that usually they are not that clean.

There is usually trash across the beach and a lot of seaweed and bugs too. Included with the trash are animal waste and drug paraphernalia like syringes that someone used and left there, which could be very dangerous for someone to walk on at the beach.

What I would like to see done is to have cleaner beaches in Santa Barbara. A way that this can be done is by doing frequent beach raking every day to remove the trash and seaweed from the sand. City workers could do this, and it could be paid for by the city budget. There could still be volunteers to pick up more trash on the side too.

This not only helps us by not having trash, seaweed, and bugs on the beach, but it also helps the wildlife because you are removing trash that wildlife could have eaten or gotten trapped in that would harm them.

Thank you.

Larry Moncur

Santa Barbara