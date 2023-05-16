Let’s do the twist!

Chubby Checker to lead everyone in the iconic dance he made famous

Chubby Checker will sing “The Twist” and other hits outside the Lobero Theatre Saturday.

Chubby Checker changed the way people danced.

He got everyone to do the twist, the fly, the pony, the shake — 1960s dance moves that got couples dancing apart to the beat but looking at each other during rock ’n roll.

“Before Chubby Checker came along, people didn’t dance that way at all,” Chubby told the News-Press.

“When I see dancing, all I see is Chubby Checker,” he said, referring to the use of various 1960s dance moves. “Understand something. ‘The Twist’ is the No. 1 song from the day it was first on the charts to 2021. ‘The Twist’ is the first No. 1 song of all time.”

Chubby Checker and his band, The Wildcats, will get everyone to do the twist when they play during a community block party from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lobero Theatre’s esplanade.

The free event will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historic theater, located at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

In addition to Chubby, the 150th Ovation Celebration Block Party will feature Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket fame, Spencer The Gardener and La Boheme Dancers.

Chubby Checker was born Ernest Evans on Oct. 3, 1941, in Spring Gulley, S.C., but grew up in Philadelphia. When he was 4 years old, his mother took him to see country singer Ernest Tubb and Sugar Child Robinson, a child piano prodigy.

The performers impressed Chubby, who pursued music and started a street corner harmony group at age 11.

Chubby attended South Philadelphia High School and worked after school at places such as a produce market, where his boss gave him the nickname of “Chubby.”

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Lobero Theatre will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a block party Saturday. starring Chubby Checker & The Wildcats.

His boss at another job — Henry Colt at Fresh Farm Poultry — was impressed when he heard Chubby singing to himself while cleaning the store.

That gave Mr. Colt an idea. He would have Chubby sing to the customers.

“He bought a sound system,” Chubby told the News-Press. “He said, ‘Now, sing.’

“The store was an open store,” Chubby said, referring to its open exterior. “He used me to bring people into the store so they would buy the chickens.”

Mr. Colt and his friend Kal-Mann arranged for Chubby to do a private recording of “Jingle Bells,” featuring Chubby’s impersonations of various singers, for Dick Clark, the host of “American Bandstand” (which was filmed in Philadelphia before its later move to Hollywood). Mr. Clark sent it to his friends and contacts in the music industry.

“I’m on the piano doing my Fats Domino (impersonation), and a lady said, ‘Chubby, why don’t you put Checker on the bottom of that?” Chubby told the News-Press. “She was Mrs. Dick Clark.”

Chubby took Barbara Clark’s advice and went with the name Chubby Checker.

In early 1959, Chubby recorded his first hit, “The Class,” and in June of that year, he recorded “The Twist,” a song that was originally released by Hank Ballard and the Midnighters as the B-side to “Teardrops on Your Letter.”

But it was Chubby’s performances that led the Twist to become a No. 1 song 14 months after Chubby recorded it.

“I was on ‘American Bandstand,’ and I had one or two ‘Ed Sullivan Shows,’” Chubby said.

Chubby is the only artist to have a song be No. 1 twice — “The Twist.” Chubby’s success continued for years with the release of one dance record after another, with “The Fly” and “Let’s Twist Again,” for which he won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance. He went on to perform “Peppermint Twist,” “Twist and Shout” and “Twistin’ the Night Away.”

Chubby said variations of 1960s dance moves added sexuality to the dance floor.

“The twist, the fly, the pony, the shake — they (performers) slowed it down and called it boogie,” Chubby told the News-Press. “It slowed down, and it got sexy.”

email: dmason@newspress.com