Let’s elect Nina Johnson

It is undemocratic that the Democratic Party endorse or work against other Democrats running in what should be a nonpartisan election. As a Democrat, I find the behavior brings me no pride. We need to unite and find common ground to face homelessness, housing, vacant retail space and the pandemic.

The Santa Barbara City Council should have supported funding for the Mission Canyon Bridge to address safety codes and pedestrian ADA requirements while preserving its historical character. This council rejected the grant and years of community work.

We need to work proactively — locally and with Sacramento — to find solutions to moderate- and low-income housing shortages.

We need to use the “carrot” to find ways to address vacant storefronts – working with property owners and businesses for “pop-ups,” expediting tenant improvement permits, creating an adaptive reuse ordinance and creating smaller retail spaces.

We need to recognize and engage local artists, businesses, property owners, professionals, all. Only they can produce Santa Barbara-authentic solutions.

Over 20 years, Nina Johnson has worked to bring out the best for Santa Barbara through collaboration, inclusion, creativity and thoughtful thinking. She is not controlled by any party and will bring her unique approach to City Council.

A vote for Nina is a vote for you.

Tom Jacobs

Santa Barbara