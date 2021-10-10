Let’s end homelessness now

The time is now to end our community’s homelessness by providing shelter.

Philanthropist Richard Berti, a resident here since 1955, put $500,000 of his own dollars to acquire a safe, appropriate campus.

Will our indecisive city leaders ignore Mr. Berti? Will they each continue to destroy Santa Barbara babbling excuses giving us all the standard run around?

We’ll see by Nov. 5 if the proposed homeless shelter is a go. I’ve waited for it since 1980.

The time is now to demand our county and city fund this essential homeless shelter project that Mr. Berti has generously made conceivable for the benefit of everyone in South County: residents, veterans, business owners, workers, situationally homeless and the mentally ill.

Mr. Berti’s vision needs to be implemented by leaders who waste our tax dollars when they can instead cut the red tape, clean up State Street and allow the police to police. Let’s acknowledge that southern Santa Barbara County is too small, too geographically restricted, to be all things to all people. Period.

Mr. Berti and the network will ensure results! This is the City Council and the county’s chance to stop talking, to improve our community. Enough hot air and paper shuffling, no more committees. With a green light, all of Santa Barbara and in South County will benefit long term.

This is not another Band Aid approach.

Flush with cash from property taxes, Santa Barbara County needs to spend resources on long-term planning and transportation — a bullet train or buses — from Lompoc, Buellton to Santa Barbara to promote home ownership and affordable housing where it’s possible.

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito