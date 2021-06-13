Let’s end racial divisions

Henry Schulte

President Joe Biden promised a more unified country. He condemned President Donald Trump for whatever division Mr. Biden imagined in his head, and Mr. Biden promised he was going to make it better.

Instead he has labeled me as a white supremacist and all those of my skin color and political beliefs as responsible for everything that’s wrong with this country (oh and climate change too). Now that’s no way to make friends.

I, like many, never heard about the Tulsa massacre in 1921. That’s a tragedy. And like most sane people, I find this slight to be a major educational oversight. I did a little extra homework to learn more, and it’s a terrible story.

But Joe used that story to paint millions of Americans today as though we should take shame for the atrocity. He exploited that horrible event for political gain. Why? To add more fuel to an already oversensitive country? What does it accomplish to create an even wider riff of “us against them?” What does he hope to gain to label so many good Americans as evil racists who only want to do harm? I’m not seeing a lot of healing here or any unifying efforts being made.

A true leader should have and could have taken the opportunity and made a speech about how America has come a long way since those days. That we’re a country of good people. That yes, there are differences but we’re working together as a nation to heal the wounds that divide, that we can do it and we are doing it.

Some may perceive there is universal racism, but statistically that isn’t true. We all need to work toward more unification, and we’re doing that every day. But to continue to play one skin color toward another is wrong, and I say we need to end that now.

We’re all Americans regardless of any outward differences or even where you came from. Let’s open up our minds and hearts and work as a team toward reaching the goal of national understanding and peace.

But then you have people like this Yale psychiatrist who said she would love to put a gun to the head of white people and kill them. She is the perfect example of how far off track we’ve become, and the media ignores it. If ever there were a case for the FBI to raid a home and search for weapons, here’s your candidate. And that nut case needs her own psychiatric help.

Just like the attack on law enforcement, an all-out war against white skin changes all the rules. You can actually say outloud, to students no less, that you want to murder people and can get away with it because the color of the skin of those you’re willing to kill is the new “in” thing, and it’s OK.

Do any of these idiots not realize that out of about 325 million people, at least 250 million of them are white? And do people with this level of stupidity not recognize they’re condoning the taking of another life, they’re also aggravating and encouraging others to do the same? A 300-pound black man beats the pulp out of a woman at a gas station just because. Another black man cold cocks an Asian woman and stands around afterward like it was no big deal, and no one does anything. Blacks have been the dominant skin color of the majority of Asian attacks.

And U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, herself encouraged violence, but it got glossed over. The left and the complicit media still ignore the abhorrent violence because it has become vogue to make the bad white people pay for their crimes, none of which they committed. And the Dems continue to create more strife scaring the country to believe white supremacists roam the streets of America ready to take the country down. While all around them the country is being taken down, but not by their chosen boogie man.

I hate being in a place where it seems necessary to defend one skin color over another. The country is being strategically manipulated and putting all of us in awkward positions. Plain and simple, if you want to kill someone, you’re nuts. Doesn’t matter what color you are. You beat people up just because you feel like it, that’s psychotic.

Again, you could write the same story without descriptions, and it would be wrong no matter who did it. But the attacks are being encouraged. And no one is stopping it.

I truly believe most common-sense minded people, of all colors, would like to see an end to these racial conflicts. It’s also getting old to feel like you have to tiptoe about everything for fear of offending someone about something. We’re better and stronger than that.

I’ve written about it before, but I think a true example of real America — without the leftist media intruding and self-important politicians sticking their nose in everything — is NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Wonderful gifted people of all skin colors bring tears of joy and emotion to the stage. When you watch these brilliant people, you see human beings sharing their talents, receiving high praise from the audience. And no one gives a whit about the shade of their skin.

I beg President Obama — I mean President Biden — to end these racial hostilities today.

The author lives in Solvang.