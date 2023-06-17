Let’s end the Democratic monopoly in California

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

Are we supine bloats? “Failing to act or protest as a result of moral weakness or indolence?” And “Worthless dissipated people”?

For more than 30 years, we have given a monopoly of power to the Democratic Party in California. We have destroyed even a semblance of democracy in this state because this monopoly of power destroys all checks and balances on government.

The resulting attacks on our freedoms go far beyond party politics. Any group of people given such a monopoly on power will eventually abuse it.

Now, and in future years, the state government intends to control almost all your personal choices.

Unless we take control of the political process in California, we will be no more than board pieces in a game of political Monopoly, where those in Sacramento control the loaded dice of decision-making.

The reality of the state government takeover of all local decision-making on zoning has hit hard on every homeowner on and around Grand Avenue on the upper East side of State Street.

Without notice to the surrounding neighborhood, a permit request from Los Angeles developers has been accepted. If approved, the building of 30 housing units on a designated R4 lot, slap-bang in the middle of a narrow street of mostly single-family homes will occur. Six of the new units are low-income housing. The other 24 will be market-rate housing.

We can anticipate that this will add at least 60 cars to Grand Avenue. Will they be under the approved one car maximum for the project? Just like 425 Santa Barbara St. and 425 Garden St., approved with no parking. The views from existing homes will be compromised. It is no exaggeration to say that “There is panic in the streets.”

Think that the unthinkable cannot happen in your single-family neighborhood, think again.

When our county and city representatives had the power to push back and resist the order from Sacramento to build thousands of new homes at rates several times higher than ever before achieved, they did not push back on the unachievable numbers. Instead, our elected representatives meekly obeyed their masters in Sacramento. Not the interests of us, who elected them.

But we also are to blame. As the ancient proverb proved, yet again. “We reap what we sow.” If you value your liberty and your freedom of choice, you must pay attention and most importantly, act effectively against the unfettered wielding of power in Sacramento.

Are you safe in your own home from interferences by the California state government into your personal family life? If you thought you were, think again!

A bill to modify existing law, influenced heavily by state Sen. Scott Wiener, is likely to be passed unless we all act to prevent it.

This law, AB665, is under review with modifications from the 2010 version. The modifications authorize relevant social workers, medical/psychological workers, and legal authorities to remove from your home and your care and protection, any of your minor children who are considered, by them, to be LBGTQ with mental health issues and/or transgender candidates.

The minor child will be taken away from you if you object, or act to protect the child from receiving, what they determine to be, required mental health or gender transformation treatment.

Any actions by you. as the parent, to protect your child from the state’s intent to make permanent bodily changes to your child for what, in most cases, is a transitory phase in childhood development, is considered child abuse under this proposed statute.

This starts with gender-change, psychological counseling, followed by puberty-suppression drugs, followed by male or female conversion drugs, leading eventually, to surgical mutilation and transformation of the appearance of their sex-defining organs.

The politicians in power are more afraid of feet on the streets protesting in their thousands, and by us acting to reverse their damaging legislation, than just letters in the mail.

Sen. Scott Wiener, again, introduces a bill. This time it is SB770. His intent is to create universal healthcare in California.

The bill directs the California Health and Human Services Agency to pursue discussions with the federal government to establish a unified healthcare financing system and to establish a clear timeline for the completion of certain milestones to obtain federal waivers that would divert all funding of existing individual medical plans in California such as Medicare, Medicaid and all private medical care plans to the Universal Healthcare Plan.

Under this bill, all existing funding of medical care would be directed to help fund and subsidize membership in universal healthcare in California, which would be mandatory, for all. It is also estimated that at least another $300, billion in increased taxation would be needed annually to fund this monstrosity advocated by the Democratic Socialists of America.

What this means for each of us personally, is that we will lose all medical insurance funding supporting us individually to a vast bureaucracy. Our individual medical accounts will be used to subsidize others. In addition, individual California taxpayers and businesses will have to bear the burden of at least an additional $300 billion in annual taxes at the start. All evidence on the performance of such healthcare plans indicates that medical services are leveled down, and costs rise in excess of expectations.

How does/will our Sen. Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara, stand?

Why are the county and cities spending so much on bike paths that few people use?

Sacramento plans to convert California into an all-electric economy by 2035. All the 31.4 million registered vehicles in California must be electric vehicles by then. Also, all-natural gas appliances, water heaters and furnaces in our homes must become electric.

Most families will not be able to afford this massive, coerced, transition. Especially, dumping gasoline-powered cars, with no trade-in value, to buy a new or used electric vehicle, with a battery replacement cost of up to $25,000.

Their answer is electric bicycles, by government decree.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Saturdays in the Voices section.