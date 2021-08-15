Let’s figure out solutions

I haven’t read the News-Press for a while, so I picked up a copy last Sunday.

I see they’ve replaced the Sunday funnies with the Voices section with conservative writers complaining about everything and blaming it all on Democrats, but not offering a single solution to any of the problems they outline in their articles.

Some of the problems confronting our state and country could be solvable if the GOP anti-vaccine, anti-mask, anti-democratic elections death cult would stop politicizing the fight against the worst enemy we’ve ever faced — the coronavirus, which has already killed more Americans than did the Axis Powers during World War II.

What ever happened to the concept of everybody doing their bit to defeat a common enemy? These conservative writers might also urge their readers to lose their embarrassingly inane affinity for conspiracy theories, “the big lie” and Qanon nonsense.

I’m no fan of Gov. Gavin Newsom, but you have to do better than list a bunch of problems and blame him for them.

As I see it, the state of California has three really big problems: fresh water, forest fires and homelessness.

Here’s my challenge to the angry writers of News-Press opinion pieces. By the end of August, come up with some concrete solutions to these problems as well as how to fund them that everyone will agree with and publish them in your Aug. 29th articles.

Russ Cross

Solvang