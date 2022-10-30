Let’s fix our state and country

COURTESY IMAGE

DID YOU KNOW? Bonnie Donovan

Remember in 2020 when Gov. Gavin Newsom outlawed the independent contractors? We suspect his idea was going after either Uber or Lyft. Well, now we see the results firsthand of such sweeping legislation. Independent contractors exist in many walks of life — musicians, gardeners, artists, delivery people and many more.

Certainly, because of Lyft and Uber drivers, this a fallout from union outcry. You have one last week to vote, and it’s up to you to help steer this country back into a place of common sense, decency and prudence. We ask, is your life better now than it was in 2019?

What about the gas and food prices? Rent is out of control! With the cost of everything, Proposition 13 is a moot point. There are all these houses that have recently sold at such exorbitant rates, and the government has raised the property taxes (except for those sites that became Housing Authority properties).

The other day, when a reader filled up their car, it cost upward of a hundred dollars. That is half the price of a one-way airline ticket to the East Coast! One of our contributors when visiting Minneapolis this past weekend, noticed gas prices were a full $2 lower than here. As for food prices, a friend bought a half pound of butter for $7! That same price for butter last year was $3.50. What is going on?

Wake up, people, and vote!

Now let’s get to crime and “the cottage industry of homeless inc.” — i.e., all the companies who serve and maybe even pander to the homeless population.

We have reported on this before, but people are still seeing the organized tactics of the homeless people en masse being dropped off in Santa Barbara. And regarding crime, we see in many cities, including our own, where these police oversight committees hinder the effectiveness of police forces and deal lethal blows to police morale. It is getting harder and harder to recruit public safety personnel nationwide.

Regarding oversight committees, who would want non-professionals to scrutinize their line of work or to determine best practices?

Look at the mess that our schools have become. Our school boards are made up of highly politicized non-educators, and see how they have ravaged our school systems, not just locally, but again, nationwide. The divisiveness they have created among communities is devastating. And the same thing will happen with our police force. Who in their right mind would join a police department under these present conditions?

And for similar reasons, we now see a national shortage of teachers. Lay people determining policies for schools who have no idea what they are talking about. Imagine a body of surgeons with an oversight committee made up of non-surgeons who would dictate their best practices and policies. That is just pure insanity.

Speaking of school boards, Gabe Escobedo had wanted to run for State Assembly, yet Supervisor Gregg Hart became the chosen one, so, we suspect, the Democratic Central Committee told Mr. Escobedo to pick anything else and they would support him.

After Mr. Escobedo announced his candidacy for the Santa Barbara School Board, immediately he was endorsed by City Councilmembers Kristin Sneddon, Meghan Harmon, and exiting school board member Laura Capps and all the rest of the politicians who follow the narrative they are mandated to adopt. That is if they want to maintain their DCC endorsement. Remember Mr. Escobedo’s political aspirations began with his attendance at Central Committee meetings. Somehow, he landed on the Planning Commission as the chairperson, with no experience, although Jay Higgins with approximately five years of tenure was the most likely chairperson to be appointed.

Mr. Escobedo quickly bowed out of his candidacy for state Assembly, and now he is all about what’s good for the kids as he vies with overwhelming endorsements for outgoing Kate Ford’s school board position. He works at UCSB as an intramural coordinator. He was appointed as the chair of the city’s Community Formation Commission – police oversight committee. We wonder just what is his angle?

While our focus is on the kids, Halloween is tomorrow. Watch out for what looks like candy, yet another method for attacking our country from the inside out. The deadly drug fentanyl is being manufactured to be mistaken as candy. It resembles Nerds, Sweet Tarts, peanut butter cups and even malted milk balls. Who needs bombs or an invading army when our officials leave the border open with an invitation to anyone, while they ignore the trafficking of drugs and human beings? All this while we are forced to build housing in drought-prone areas.

When we as constituents ask, how does this work, it makes no sense. We collectively are ignored by the elected, while they cut ribbons to the newest decoy/cause/crisis.

Building on the false perception of a “housing crisis,” we see locally the fallout of Gov. Newsom’s state Senate bills 9 and 10, which forces development onto neighborhoods that are ill-suited to absorb said housing. Sacramento’s housing edicts have gutted, hogtied and made ineffectual, our own local boards and commissions since nothing is “in their purview.” They are unable to comment on most of what matters.

The changes to our way of life since 2019 reach beyond anything we could have imagined. Between the failure of the schools, in part from the lockdowns, the-across-the-board focus on pronouns rather than productivity has plunged our society into mass confusion and division. The canceling and ostracizing of individuals and groups masked as inclusivity and equity is breaking our country apart. While our elected officials agree with the narrative at large, and they march in lockstep to the assigned beat of the drum, they are allowed to stay in office.

We have what it takes to fix our country. The time is now: Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“You have no right to complain if you don’t get involved”.

— Larry Donovan

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Sundays in the Voices section.