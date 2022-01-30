Let’s focus less on Ukraine, more on Mexico

IMAGES COURTESY CIA

Above is Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Tensions are continuing over a possible Russian invasion of the nation.

Just when you thought the “leaders” of our nation couldn’t get any dumber, they did. But let’s back up to about a year ago.

I and many others had written that President Joe Biden’s lack of leadership, cognitive skills and ability to prove he was in control of the country would send signals to those who don’t like us and open the door to advance their evil agendas.

They knew, long before most Americans were willing to concede, that President Biden was weak. This would open the gates to test Mr. Biden how far they could go. We’re seeing the evidence all over the world now. And the stupid in Washington are actually considering going to war. I guess enough time has passed since our last one.



Columnist Henry Schulte questions why the U.S. is so focused on Ukraine when it should be paying more attention to Mexico.

For reasons no one can explain, way too many people have jumped on the war wagon. Why? Because it’s Russia?

We have been at war for years with Mexico and are losing. Why aren’t we focusing on that one? We never talk about Mexico being one of our enemies. When your neighbor tears down his fence and let’s his family use your swimming pool, use your bathroom, eat your food, well, that just wouldn’t be considered a good neighbor or friend. You don’t like it. But you keep letting him do it, so you deal with the consequences. All your fault.

We look terribly weak and sad, and that’s because we are. From an outsider watching our news, we are a violent out-of-control nation.

We’re a bunch of drug addicts. We’ve lost control of our sovereignty, and we spend more effort trying to alienate the anti-vaxxers than the aliens.

Rather than use what we’ve learned about the virus the past two years to scientifically dig ourselves out of the pandemic, we’re still using it as a divisive bat.

We want to treat the unvaccinated as pariahs and put them in their place with any means possible to shame them out of society.

We’re actually removing highly trained pilots out of the military because they want to be in control of their bodies, not the government. These guys cost millions to train; they are the vanguard of keeping us safe. They fly alone in a cockpit, and they have and continue to be willing to put their lives out there for the rest of us.

And what do we do? We fire them because they don’t see their wicked ways of not following the leftist rule of law.

President Biden, Democrats and way too many Republicans are willing to go to war for no reason while at the same time they’re getting rid of the very people we need to fight their possible damn war. The same goes for the SEALs and all branches of the military. Of course, it doesn’t stop there; firefighters, police, nurses, doctors all being fired while illegals are being bussed, flown and even using Ubers to bury themselves inside our borders with not a worry in the world.

Can our government get any dumber than that?

With the tanks and soldiers on the border poised to invade, America will stand strong and take the side of Mexico. Oh, wait, got it mixed up. We need to defend the Ukrainian border. We need to risk the lives of more Americans, again. For what? That’s the big question.

We peons don’t get to make that decision and we’re also not privy to knowing the reason why there’s such a push. I think it’s about time that we do. More illegals crossed into America in December of 2021 than the previous three Decembers combined. How full does the glass have to get before we shut the spicket off?

It’s ridiculous and absolutely irresponsible, and Washington isn’t doing a thing about it. It’s being downright ignored. But boy it’s imperative we defend a country some 9,000 miles away for no apparent reason at all. Give me a break!

How stupid do we have to get? We left billions of dollars of equipment in Afghanistan, and now we’re sending over billions more to corrupt Ukraine. Again, for what?

Americans are not privy to what the morons in Washington or at the Pentagon base their decisions on. We have to guess what the people in gray and blue are deciding for us. You would hope that careful consideration is given to what could affect 350 or so million people, but I don’t think they do.

Afghanistan was the green light for these predator nations to move forward with their agendas. That was the bay window to stupidity. They know America is more screwed up right now than it has ever been. Do you think even a small country like Honduras or Nicaragua respects us anymore? No one does. We’ve lost all cache and deservedly so. That is very dangerous for all of us.

We can go about our daily lives, try and find cheaper gas or a sale on meat, but the world stage is getting ready to make big changes. Ask yourself, what leader(s) can we turn to show the world we’re still tough? Don’t mess with us or else. Honestly, I can’t think of anyone from any political party.

We have zero leadership. We’re still spending more energy and money going after former President Donald Trump two years later than we are making sure we can protect ourselves from really bad people. We’re so stupid.

