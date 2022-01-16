Let’s get people working again

Empty shelves and labor shortages.

I’m not a politician, but it doesn’t take one to figure out that the reason for this to be happening is that we’ve enabled individuals to collect unemployment benefits for too long a period with extensions.

All it takes is each individual who finds themselves unemployed whether by choice, layoff or company closed up is they each have six months maximum to figure out what they need to do. After that, unemployment is cut off, and they get a job as everyone is in need to help stock their shelves, unload trucks, customer service, etc. It may not pay the same or have the same job grade of which they were used to, but you do what you have to.

And if one job is not enough, pick up a second job if need be.

Let’s have U.S. companies hire our homeless American veterans with a guarantee of a place to sleep, clean clothes and food at a local shelter that could be subsidized by states that save on unemployment payouts. Many are willing to work but need someone to believe in them and give them a chance.

The shelves are only going to get emptier unless we get people back into the workforce. This is bringing our U.S..economy down and makes us look weak.

Lynette Chayra Baker

Santa Barbara