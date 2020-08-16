Let’s ground flying banners

I am shocked that the city of Santa Barbara is allowing the advertising banners being towed by airplanes along the beach.

Santa Barbara has always had the strictest sign rules. The city does not allow billboards. Signs must be small and artistic and go through a rigorous process with the Santa Barbara Sign Committee. (I’ve been through this process and know how meticulous they are).

These are not tasteful signs that enhance our beach areas. They are tacky banners towed over our city that take away from the beauty of our coastline.

The other issue is the noise factor from the planes flying back and forth every weekend and sometimes during the week.

I live in the city and have to listen to this obnoxious drown, and I’m sure the tourists and residents of the beach area feel the same way.

I think the Santa Barbara City Council should review and address this issue!

Sue Burk

Santa Barbara