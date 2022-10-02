Let’s have more common sense

Common sense should tell us that we shouldn’t sell our emergency fuel supply to our enemies, that we shouldn’t open our borders to millions of immigrants without vetting them first, that we shouldn’t redefine our God-given two genders into multiple pronouns.

The end of our planet has been predicted over the last 30 years. Nobody knows the end time but God. It’s just another “fear tactic” to control the masses.

Forgiving and paying back student loan expenses or paying reparations doesn’t make sense. What about car loans?

And virtually every culture in earth’s history is darkened by slavery: Egyptians/ Israelites, China, Russia, Africa, U.S.A, American Indians. Reparations?

COVID?

Abortion? 50 million aborted babies, replaced with babies of illegals.

There are many intellectual people in our country, but very little common sense is revealed.

Interesting how there is a “major” issue/investigation around every election. Russian collusion, election results, “Capital riot”, Mar-a-Lago, impeachments over and over again …

Our Constitution is neglected by half of our administration for their convenience. Double standards in every issue.

Lady Liberty’s left eye is covered. Her right eye is looking for something/someone, to condemn. We need more common sense, less “intellect,” as we move forward.

Randy Rosness

Solvang