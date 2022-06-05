Let’s heal our country

Climate change? Cultural change, political change and spiritual changes, are moving faster and deeper than our ”climate.”

Our values and positive direction have fallen off the table. Science is the study of finding the evidence for unknown questions and ideas. Sometimes we ignore some strong scientific possibilities, like hydroxychloroquine, for financial gain. Our spiritual hopes are constantly being attacked by a declining culture; drugs, pornography, movies/Videos, music, riots, gender expansion, etc.

Nobody knows the “end times” of the world, but we can always work on the “forgotten” issues to heal our country. Come together.

Randy Rosness

Solvang, California