Let’s improve election process

I may be wrong, but isn’t a presidential election a federal election? Shouldn’t there be a federal process for voting: early votes, mail-in votes, deadline for all votes, etc.?

If that isn’t the case, it should be changed.

Waiting an extra three days or a week for one or two states can create so much suspicion.

Vote counters: Either wearing a hat or mask of a candidate should be illegal for counters as well as voters. The verification distance between counters and party inspectors has to be at a reasonable viewing distance. This is much more important than grocery shopping.

My last thought is: How does anyone know whether or not their vote is counted? In all the elections in which I have participated, I have never known that my vote was counted, even though I know I “voted.”

Of course, the pollsters often give out the final outcome before the election even starts, discouraging some voters to show up to vote.

Something is wrong and needs to be fixed.

Randy Rosness

Solvang