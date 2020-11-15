Let’s keep America great

President Donald Trump is a street fighter, and this is the most powerful office in the land that he is being forced out of unattractively. BUT he has a heritage to protect, and everyone loathes a bad loser. It will be hard to forgive and a tarnishing of his contribution to history if he cannot DO THE RIGHT THING graciously, perhaps even with a memorable speech as a fitting coda.

Anything other than noble actions will simply give the victors the opportunity to be right about how inappropriate a human being President Trump was in the first place.

Let them try to heal us and hope they do. An inspiring message from the vanquished would begin the process of keeping America great — after an excellent start.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara