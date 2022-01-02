Let’s keep people accountable in 2022

Did you know? Bonnie Donovan

“You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.”

— Abraham Lincoln

With the New Year ushering in a new era of city government, we look back to the price the city has paid for a lack of consequences in so many areas that have disturbed those who know and love the city and her unique attributes.

On the local news last week, a reporter interviewed an out of towner standing on State Street, under an umbrella in the pouring rain.

When asked if he was having a good time, he said that he didn’t care about the rain, that Santa Barbara is so great, there is no place like it. If he and others like him only knew how hard it is to maintain what makes that statement so true.

And part of what makes it so hard, is the lack of accountability. No one wants to hold anyone accountable for anything. Because it’s hard. But what’s harder? Watching your beautiful city devolve into something nondescript and unrecognizable.

It is not just Santa Barbara that suffers from this condition.

As Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said, “There’s no federal solution, but the fed government can help by securing the border, approving safe treatments and tests, and appointing competent leaders at the FDA and CDC.” However, he added, “Biden opened the border, botched testing and outsourced CDC’s guidance to the teachers’ unions.”

Where are the consequences for not fulfilling the job description? Why aren’t people terminated and why are contracts renewed when the contract is not performed as promised?

Locally, we keep asking why City Net and SB ACT are not being held accountable with documented results for the problem that creates the most havoc for our city: The homeless.

The importing of the transients to Santa Barbara continues to be ignored. We have said this before: We can make no progress with this situation if an endless stream of homeless are allowed and encouraged to be housed in Santa Barbara. And then the current city government with their “partners” builds housing for them blocks from the beach in the most desirable and expensive real estate in the world.

As soon to be ex-Mayor Cathy Murrillo and Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez lamented during the discussion of SB 9 for a high fire zone: “Low-income people should be able to live on the Riviera too.” That really takes the cake.

Because of the contract with the city to abate the transient problem, on Feb 2, 2021, City Net and SB ACT walked the neighborhood to assess the transient issues at the waterfront. They requested the neighbors show them where the transients and their encampments were

The group walked from Pershing Park, the historical Amtrak Station at 209 State St. They continued on the train tracks from 209 State St., behind Miratti’s at 200 State St. and up to the hole in the fence to the rear of the car wash at 220 W. Montecito St.

When the neighbors tried to usher City Net and SB ACT further west on the railroad tracks to the rear of 315 Bath St., City Net and SB ACT refused because, “that doesn’t look safe.” Basically, this actually stopped them in their tracks.

However, several neighbors proceeded down these railroad tracks to investigate the homeless encampments.

Two months ago from this day, a bonfire exploded when transients camping on the railroad tracks created a fire that got away from them, while they were cooking their drugs. The fire spread to the adjoining property and mushroomed into an incident that required three engines and a fire truck to respond. The engines and truck were on the scene for three hours.

Transients on the railroad tracks are not hard to find, nor are the encampments. Transient warming fires that spread and endanger landscapes are nothing new; think the Loma Alta Fire.

Still, there are consequences: Holding people accountable is the only way to foment change. When people are not held accountable for not doing their jobs, nothing changes. Conventional wisdom, common sense. What is obvious to any 5-year-old who is never corrected.

Case in point: 60 feet from the Bath Street fire, an encampment continues to grow, which has been reported repeatedly since September. To add fuel to the fire, literally, on the site, clearly seen from the cul-de-sac, sit two red plastic gasoline cans. What can you do but throw up your hands? Again, no consequences for their actions, nothing improves.

Throwing more good money after bad.

Speaking of nothing getting better, as Michael Shellenberger in his new book “San Fransicko,” has pointed out, “progressivism” is a failed ideology that perpetuates a victim — mentality and thus victimhood within society’s most vulnerable population. It keeps designated populations utterly dependent on the state and, we suspect, does so on purpose.

Michelle Tandler, a resident of San Francisco, discovered that in America’s most progressive city — and now throughout the country — certain questions are not even allowed. Mr. Tandler sees no room in the progressive ideology for discourse. It’s about dependence and docility.

In our town, we have seen plenty of our own present city council discussions end with unanimous votes. Even though questions were asked, it appeared no one would step out of line. Dependence and docility? Go along to get along?

This is the progressive theme that the Santa Barbara City Council has prided themselves with just how progressive they are, like a red badge of courage. Oh, it’s red all right. After all, our city council is consistently championing the victims of landlords, victims of the boss, victims of the “man” and of climate change, ad nauseum. As Joan Rivers would say, “OH, GROW UP!”

Not being any particular fan of Elon Musk, another mega billionaire who wields way too much power in the world, we did take note of his most recent commentary. The first, where he gravely warns that America’s declining birth rate would lead to catastrophe. But we were especially pleased by his take on woke culture. At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.” Thank you, Elon Musk.

“Do not fear the lack of knowledge, fear false knowledge.”

— Leo Tolstoy

On another sad note, we recently read that California ranks third behind Texas and Illinois, (Chicago), in police officer fatalities. The most officers shot in the line of duty this year was in Texas with 42 officers shot, followed by 25 in Illinois and 21 in California. With more police officers dying in 2021, than in any other year on record, how can we disregard the woke promotion of defunding the police in many of our nation’s most prominent cities? Anywhere they could, including our own city of Santa Barbara.

Lest we forget, just this past year, when our former Police Chief Lori Luhnow, along with the mayor and city council, all took to their knees before the demands of BLM representatives.

Let’s call it a breath of fresh air, a clean slate, a new day, a brand-new start. Some of our great expectations are to see incoming Mayor Randy Rowse holding people and department heads accountable. The only way to make people be accountable is for consequences to be dire enough that others learn by example and the behavior stops.

In other words, the bad behavior is not tolerated, nor rewarded, as we have seen in some cases. All too often, what we have experienced is simply a pat on the hand and business as usual. Oh, and collect $500,000 as you pass go – (away). It’s criminal. And that’s not the only one. Think of all the lawsuits paid out by the city, while the city employee keeps their job, not affected at all, but in fact becomes the role model of “how to do business.”

Another black mark in our city government is the vindictiveness that pervades many decisions and actions by our city employees sometimes to underlings, sometimes to the public. It is incoming Mayor Rowse’s and the city council’s purview and imperative to insist the city administrator holds the employees accountable, so everyone gets fair and equal treatment, with follow up and documentation. Enough said.

The Santa Barbara Public Library downtown is closed through Jan. 4. That is the sign posted outside of the library. However, when you search for the hours online, it lists the library as open. What’s a family to do on a cozy rainy season but go to the library and get a book! Approximately 10 others were as disappointed as our reader.

We know the city wants a holiday too, but shouldn’t the library be open between Christmas and New Year’s?

Did you know that former City Councilmember and IT engineer Dale Francisco is hosting “Voices of Santa Barbara” on local radio. His show premieres at 10 a.m. Wednesday on KZSB, AM-1290, the News-Press radio station.

On Jan 8, annual Pruning Event returns to the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden near the Santa Barbara Mission. In case of rain, it will be rescheduled for Jan. 15.

Bring gloves and pruning shears. The training and refreshments are free. At least some honored and valued traditions are returning.

We are still expecting to see State Street reopened to accommodate our world-class parades: most especially, Summer Solstice and Fiesta. But we want to see the other State Street parades return: Fourth of July, Veteran’s Day, Christmas. All of it.

We want our city and traditions intact.