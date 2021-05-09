Let’s keep talking (but no swearing!)

Since there are no more comics in the Santa Barbara News-Press, the only thing I read on Sunday morning is the Voices section. Some of these letters are better than the funnies, some of them are “ho-hum” while others are very insightful.

In one Voices section, there was one article that struck close to home: Henry Schulte’s “Speak Out or Give Up.” While I don’t agree with everything that Henry writes, at least, he is speaking out. But sometimes there is a problem with “speaking out,” and that is the manner in which it is done.

I am almost 93 years old. Yes, I am an old man. I remember as a young man just how difficult it was to get a telephone. There was a long waiting period and when it finally came, it was a four-party phone. No private lines. There were three other households that also used this phone line. Thus you shared the phone with neighbors.

This meant that anyone could listen to your conversation, so you had to be careful what or how you said something. There were some unspoken rules that governed the phone calls: No swearing, no threats, be civil and be brief. Thus one only used the phone when necessary.

Can you imagine how it was trying to make a date with someone?

With all the cell phones and computers today, there is a tremendous amount of speaking taking place. How much of it is important, non swearing, non-threatening, civil or brief ?

Yes it is important that one speaks out. This is how our country began, but it also is important in the manner one does so.

For the past few years, there has been so much hatred and lying mainly by politicians, and the mainstream media one just doesn’t know what to say or do.

However, most of us know right from wrong, and this is what we can and should speak.

Whether one writes a letter, uses a phone or some other method, speaking out is important. While we might and should speak out about something we believe is wrong, it would also be good to speak out when something is good.

But remember when we do speak: “No threats, no swearing, be civil and be brief.”

William B. Sangster

Santa Barbara