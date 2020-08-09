Let’s listen to each other

Bonnie Donovan’s Trumpian chirping in the July 19 News Press (“Let’s talk truth about COVID-19, BLM, City Council”), much like my brief diatribe in response, contributes little to the thoughtful reconciliation required to lift America out of the mindless morass it’s mired in, thanks, in no small measure, to the intractable Daves and Bonnies of the world. Things won’t be getting better until we really begin listening to each other.

Hopefully, Jim Hightower’s words of wisdom will lighten the load for Ms. Donovan. “Yeah, white men just don’t have any power these days. Unless you count Wall Street, corporate boardrooms, the Supreme Court, the Forbes List of the 400 richest Americans, nearly all legislative bodies, most courts, RNC convention delegates, university trustees, big foundations, the church hierarchy and Fox News.”

Dave Moore

Carpinteria