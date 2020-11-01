Let’s make Cold Spring even better

Measure L, the $7.8 million bond in the Cold Spring School District, deserves the strong support of the community.

Under Superintendent Amy Alzina, the district’s test scores have soared. Already an excellent school district, it is now an exemplary one.

In the most recent year for which there is data (2018-19, because testing was suspended last year as a result of the Coronavirus), Cold Spring was the highest performing school district in the state in both English Language Arts and Math! This is unparalleled performance for a school district.

Now Cold Spring needs the facilities that will match its stellar academic performance.

Measure L is a thoroughly vetted proposal that was reviewed by the community in many forums. Its significant purposes include primarily the replacement of portable classrooms with permanent construction. The 180 children in kindergarten through sixth grade who attend Cold Spring School will benefit from these new classrooms, which will focus on science, technology, math and art for decades to come.

Every generation has a responsibility to leave its educational infrastructure a little bit better than it found it. Measure L is this generation’s opportunity to improve Cold Spring for this and future generations of students.

Please vote yes on Measure L2020.

Nik Schiffmann

Santa Barbara