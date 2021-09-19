Let’s make things better

“Never forget.” But we just did. Big time.

“Leave no one behind.” But we just did. Thousands, in Afghanistan, along with $84 billion in armory.

Statistics show a large majority of Americans now fear another Twin Towers-type assault, after our abysmal withdrawal.

As the greatest, strongest, most generous nation in the history of the world, we have been reduced to a one-party government. In other words, an electoral, social, Marxist country.

Our republic is controlled by big money and socialism, currently. Politicians rule us by pandemics, poor inner city education, monetary gifts to buy votes, overwhelming and unvetted immigration, and governmental overregulation.

A very small segment of our culture remembers how far we’ve come: the “solid South” vote, after slavery, by Democrats. (“If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black!”)

World War II, the struggle to do things better, interrupted by the “swamp.” I hope and pray that as a nation, we can strive to make things better for those left behind.

Randy Rosness

Solvang